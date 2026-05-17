FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Stake Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,042 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 152,039 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of FormFactor worth $31,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in FormFactor by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in FormFactor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 500,156 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 9,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $1,194,095.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 447,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,559,121.24. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $313,034.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,007,278.80. This trade represents a 23.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 45,385 shares of company stock worth $4,968,350 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $126.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.69. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $159.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.97.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm's revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FORM shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on FormFactor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $155.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded FormFactor to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $132.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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