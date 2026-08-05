FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Stock Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of FormFactor worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,806,905 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,487 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,397,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,208,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,640,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,734,000 after buying an additional 55,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $160.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $258.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 13.44%. FormFactor's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORM. Northland Securities set a $118.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded FormFactor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 price objective on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.45.

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Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $674,025. The trade was a 54.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $424,172.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,404,268.77. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock worth $4,864,118. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report).

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