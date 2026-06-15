Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 13,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Dockside LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $424.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $511.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $115.06 and a one year high of $546.44. The stock has a market cap of $834.17 billion, a PE ratio of 167.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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