Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,241 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 73,677 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 402,278 shares of the software maker's stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 756,651 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $64,255,000 after acquiring an additional 622,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Further Reading

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