Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390,542 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 522,684 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fortinet worth $113,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the software maker's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $144.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $150.07. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. Fortinet's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,923,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,213,448.40. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. The trade was a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fortinet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $104.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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