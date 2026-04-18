Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,583 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 291,464 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Fortinet were worth $25,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,823 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $109.33. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Fortinet from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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