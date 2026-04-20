Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,528 Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $333.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total transaction of $304,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,079.84. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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