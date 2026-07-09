Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Acquired by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 221.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,239 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 208,304 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned about 0.10% of Fortive worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of FTV stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.84%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Fortive's payout ratio is 14.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,891,941.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 87,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,337,901.80. This trade represents a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Fortive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.83.

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Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

See Also

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