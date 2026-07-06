Fortune 45 LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fortune 45 LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.4% of Fortune 45 LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Tesla by 66.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $393.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.96, a PEG ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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