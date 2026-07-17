Fortune 45 LLC Sells 5,499 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fortune 45 LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Fortune 45 LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fortune 45 LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 120,366 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 57,016 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 652,465 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.89 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush, Citizens JMP, and KeyBanc all reiterated bullish views on Amazon, with price targets implying meaningful upside and confidence that AWS re-acceleration and AI infrastructure demand can support earnings growth. Analyst coverage referenced in article feed

Wedbush, Citizens JMP, and KeyBanc all reiterated bullish views on Amazon, with price targets implying meaningful upside and confidence that AWS re-acceleration and AI infrastructure demand can support earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS is the “star of the show,” that Amazon has a cost advantage in the AI data-center buildout, and that AI chip sales could become a large new business. Article title

Multiple reports highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS is the “star of the show,” that Amazon has a cost advantage in the AI data-center buildout, and that AI chip sales could become a large new business. Positive Sentiment: June retail sales data and Prime Day commentary suggested Amazon continues to benefit from resilient consumer spending and online shopping strength, especially heading into back-to-school season. Article title

June retail sales data and Prime Day commentary suggested Amazon continues to benefit from resilient consumer spending and online shopping strength, especially heading into back-to-school season. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage noted AMZN has moved back above its 50-day moving average, which traders often view as a short-term bullish signal. Article title

Technical coverage noted AMZN has moved back above its 50-day moving average, which traders often view as a short-term bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s warehouse automation and staffing software is drawing attention, but the pilot appears to be facing internal pushback rather than signaling a major business change. Article title

Amazon’s warehouse automation and staffing software is drawing attention, but the pilot appears to be facing internal pushback rather than signaling a major business change. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain wary about Amazon’s aggressive capex for AI and cloud infrastructure, with some commentary warning that heavy spending could weigh on free cash flow and near-term returns. Article title

Investors remain wary about Amazon’s aggressive capex for AI and cloud infrastructure, with some commentary warning that heavy spending could weigh on free cash flow and near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: AWS veteran Dave Brown’s departure after 19 years adds a bit of executive turnover risk to Amazon’s cloud unit, though replacement plans are already in place. Article title

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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