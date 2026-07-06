Fortune 45 LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Fortune 45 LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. GE Vernova comprises 0.6% of Fortune 45 LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascentis Independent Advisors raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 135.7% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 277.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $294,000.

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Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.0%

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,113.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $506.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,042.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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