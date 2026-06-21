Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC Invests $2.06 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,964 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. International Business Machines comprises 1.6% of Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.46 and a 200-day moving average of $268.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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