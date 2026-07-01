Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 158,885 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $439.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 91,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,241,554 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4%

ADI stock opened at $397.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $445.91. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $409.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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