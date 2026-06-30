Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,532 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,384 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $210,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of KO opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here