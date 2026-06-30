Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $277.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here