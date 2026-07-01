Forum Financial Management LP Sells 17,041 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 17,041 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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