Forum Financial Management LP Sells 5,937 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Oberndorf William E acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,276,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after buying an additional 7,293,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $415.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $377.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $387.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $427.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $411.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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