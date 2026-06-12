Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,066.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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