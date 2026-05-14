Fourier Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Fourier Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,379 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Cisco Systems comprises 3.8% of Fourier Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $101.87 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $102.01. The stock's 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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