Fox Hill Wealth Management Purchases 6,828 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management's holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company's stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,764 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,626 shares of the company's stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company's stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $81.33.

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AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTS opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $133.86. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 2.70.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 565,805 shares in the company, valued at $51,063,901.25. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,140,000 shares of company stock worth $279,903,150. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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