Fox Hill Wealth Management Sells 8,858 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fox Hill Wealth Management lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,858 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,858 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 2.6% of Fox Hill Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 billion, a PE ratio of 147.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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