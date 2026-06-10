Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 2,495 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,802,000 after acquiring an additional 249,702 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 661.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ADI opened at $404.62 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $439.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.66. The stock has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 97,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,873,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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