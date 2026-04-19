Fractal Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Fractal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 51,063 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 1.6% of Fractal Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC's holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ONEOK from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $95.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.97%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Further Reading

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