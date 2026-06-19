Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC Invests $15.72 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,100 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,721,000. Alphabet accounts for about 17.1% of Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Freedom Capital lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $367.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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