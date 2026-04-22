Franchise GP Ltd Buys Shares of 47,480 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Franchise GP Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,480 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $14,429,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 16.7% of Franchise GP Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $360,443,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3,164.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $333,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,389 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $232,924,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,589,000 after purchasing an additional 812,404 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,198,764 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $335,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:TSM opened at $367.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $147.44 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $401.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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