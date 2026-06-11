Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,369 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.62% of Credo Technology Group worth $161,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $237.68 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $261.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 95.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.The firm had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $12,017,852.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,327 shares in the company, valued at $80,286,662.39. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,837,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,162,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $635,894,960.30. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 348,284 shares of company stock valued at $51,616,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRDO

Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Credo Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credo Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Credo Technology Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here