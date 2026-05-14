Freemont Management S.A. Acquires 13,400 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 197.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,082 shares of company stock worth $22,924,929. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $273.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $246.69 and its 200 day moving average is $225.71. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.12 and a 12-month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $283.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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