Freemont Management S.A. Buys 15,400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 197.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.8% of Freemont Management S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $445.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 408.42, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.07 and a 200-day moving average of $418.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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