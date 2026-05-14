Freemont Management S.A. Invests $2.26 Million in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,700 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,673 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,828,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,048,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6,900.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 176,831 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 174,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,013,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KTOS alerts: Sign Up

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm's revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $647,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 334,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,978,365.36. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $1,336,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,372.74. This represents a 22.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 168,027 shares of company stock valued at $13,312,040 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Sunday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KTOS

Key Stories Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here