Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 39.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Key Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reiterated class action claims against Pinterest, saying investors who bought shares between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026 may have suffered losses and could seek to lead the case, with a key deadline set for May 29, 2026. Pomerantz class action filing

Multiple law firms announced or reiterated class action claims against Pinterest, saying investors who bought shares between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026 may have suffered losses and could seek to lead the case, with a key deadline set for May 29, 2026. Negative Sentiment: Additional firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, the Schall Law Firm, the Portnoy Law Firm, and others, issued similar notices urging affected Pinterest shareholders to contact counsel, reinforcing the legal uncertainty around the stock. Rosen deadline reminder

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Pinterest from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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