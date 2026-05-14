Freemont Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,800 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 170,774 shares of company stock worth $28,148,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $206.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business's 50-day moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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