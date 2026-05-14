Freemont Management S.A. Purchases 13,200 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 197.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in ATI were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ATI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,147,559 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,394,349,000 after acquiring an additional 436,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $642,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $491,476,000 after purchasing an additional 415,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $174,210,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $124,785,000 after purchasing an additional 929,333 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $6,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,222,647.23. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Trading Up 2.6%

ATI opened at $165.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $171.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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