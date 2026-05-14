Freemont Management S.A. Raises Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 196.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in RTX were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. grew its position in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,728 shares of company stock valued at $14,661,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $178.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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