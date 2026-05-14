Freemont Management S.A. Takes $5.90 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,700 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000. Leidos comprises 1.0% of Freemont Management S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Leidos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leidos from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Leidos from $232.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.42. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.53 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report).

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