Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the natural resource company's stock after selling 22,366 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,498,267 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $675,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,156 shares in the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,962 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $278,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and industry coverage highlighted Freeport-McMoRan’s exposure to rising copper demand from electric vehicles, grid upgrades and data-center infrastructure. Freeport-McMoRan in Focus as Copper Demand From EVs and Grids Builds

Analysts and industry coverage highlighted Freeport-McMoRan’s exposure to rising copper demand from electric vehicles, grid upgrades and data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: FCX was identified as one of the copper stocks flashing a buy signal, alongside broader strength in industrial-metal and rare-earth equities. Retreating oil prices and reported progress toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz were viewed as supportive of global growth sentiment. FCX Flashes Buy Signal

FCX was identified as one of the copper stocks flashing a buy signal, alongside broader strength in industrial-metal and rare-earth equities. Retreating oil prices and reported progress toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz were viewed as supportive of global growth sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Recent company updates pointed to higher copper and gold sales expected in the second half of 2026 and into 2027. Continued share repurchases—approximately 55.4 million shares bought for $2.2 billion since late 2021—could support earnings per share by reducing the share count. FCX Upgraded Copper-Gold Outlook and Ongoing Buybacks

Recent company updates pointed to higher copper and gold sales expected in the second half of 2026 and into 2027. Continued share repurchases—approximately 55.4 million shares bought for $2.2 billion since late 2021—could support earnings per share by reducing the share count. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed traders purchasing 75,145 FCX call options, about 30% above typical daily call volume, signaling increased speculative bullish interest.

Unusual options activity showed traders purchasing 75,145 FCX call options, about 30% above typical daily call volume, signaling increased speculative bullish interest. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks listed FCX among non-ferrous mining stocks worth watching for long-term growth despite a weak near-term industry outlook. Non-Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch

Zacks listed FCX among non-ferrous mining stocks worth watching for long-term growth despite a weak near-term industry outlook. Negative Sentiment: Freeport-McMoRan Chief Accounting Officer Ellie L. Mikes sold 4,773 shares for approximately $334,110, reducing her direct holdings by 11.71%. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, although insider sales can reflect personal financial considerations and do not necessarily indicate a change in company fundamentals. SEC Insider Sale Filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CICC Research dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $64.40 to $63.40 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 11.39%.The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 4,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $334,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,520,000. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $992,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,951. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,012 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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