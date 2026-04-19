Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,405 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Stag Industrial by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,539,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stag Industrial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,950,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $143,339,000 after acquiring an additional 162,887 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,911,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,038,000 after acquiring an additional 377,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stag Industrial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,831,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $77,174,000 after acquiring an additional 167,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 18,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $685,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,316.80. This trade represents a 81.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $3,671,482.44. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $5,345,904. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Stag Industrial Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE STAG opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. iA Financial set a $39.00 price objective on Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.50.

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About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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