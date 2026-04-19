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Friedenthal Financial Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Palantir by 10,908% in Q4 to 5,504 shares, bringing its holding to about $978,000, reflecting recent institutional buying interest.
  • Palantir reported a strong quarter — revenue up ~70% year‑over‑year and EPS beating estimates — but trades at a lofty P/E (~232) with a market cap near $350 billion, highlighting fast growth against high valuation.
  • Despite potential catalysts (FAA air‑traffic AI work, elevated defense demand and some analyst optimism), heavy insider selling (1,029,879 shares, ~$137.7M in the last 90 days) and competition/valuation concerns keep headline and execution risk elevated.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 10,908.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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