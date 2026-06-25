Friedenthal Financial Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.1% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 36.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $1,037.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,213.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company's 50-day moving average is $788.74 and its 200 day moving average is $513.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.98 by $4.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.34 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,084.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $25.11, both far above Wall Street estimates, showing that AI-related memory demand is still accelerating. Article Title

Micron reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $41.46 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $25.11, both far above Wall Street estimates, showing that AI-related memory demand is still accelerating. Positive Sentiment: The company issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with revenue and EPS forecasts well above consensus, signaling that the growth trajectory may continue into the next quarter. Article Title

The company issued stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with revenue and EPS forecasts well above consensus, signaling that the growth trajectory may continue into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Micron’s record margins and “blowout” results, with bullish commentary saying the AI trade is still alive and that pricing power is improving as memory shortages persist. Article Title

Several reports highlighted Micron’s record margins and “blowout” results, with bullish commentary saying the AI trade is still alive and that pricing power is improving as memory shortages persist. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded with higher price targets and upgrades, reinforcing confidence that Micron’s AI-driven earnings power may justify a richer valuation. Article Title

Analysts responded with higher price targets and upgrades, reinforcing confidence that Micron’s AI-driven earnings power may justify a richer valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had been volatile ahead of earnings because of a broader tech sell-off and concerns that AI spending was getting overheated, so expectations were very high going into the report. Article Title

The stock had been volatile ahead of earnings because of a broader tech sell-off and concerns that AI spending was getting overheated, so expectations were very high going into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Micron’s elevated capital spending plans and some analyst warnings suggest investors may still watch closely for signs that the memory boom cools or margins normalize later on. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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