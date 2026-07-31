Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $13.13 Million Position in Terex Corporation $TEX

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,855 shares during the quarter. Terex accounts for approximately 1.7% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Terex worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 167.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Terex by 856.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Get Terex alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Terex from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Terex Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of TEX stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Terex Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $74.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Key Headlines Impacting Terex

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Terex reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.23-$1.25 analyst consensus, while sales of approximately $2.2 billion also exceeded estimates of about $2.14 billion. Terex Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Terex reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.23-$1.25 analyst consensus, while sales of approximately $2.2 billion also exceeded estimates of about $2.14 billion. Positive Sentiment: Reported sales increased 50.5% year over year, pro forma sales rose 8.5%, and pro forma bookings grew 25.2%. Terex also raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $7.9 billion-$8.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $960 million-$1.0 billion. Terex Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Reported sales increased 50.5% year over year, pro forma sales rose 8.5%, and pro forma bookings grew 25.2%. Terex also raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $7.9 billion-$8.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $960 million-$1.0 billion. Neutral Sentiment: The company ended the quarter with a $6.9 billion backlog, $1.1 billion in liquidity, and a 12.0% adjusted EBITDA margin. The midpoint of its new EPS guidance, $4.90, is only modestly above the approximately $4.87 analyst consensus, suggesting much of the improvement may already be reflected in expectations. Terex Posts Strong Q2 Results and Raises 2026 Outlook

The company ended the quarter with a $6.9 billion backlog, $1.1 billion in liquidity, and a 12.0% adjusted EBITDA margin. The midpoint of its new EPS guidance, $4.90, is only modestly above the approximately $4.87 analyst consensus, suggesting much of the improvement may already be reflected in expectations. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income increased to $110 million, but reported diluted EPS fell to $0.96 from $1.09 a year earlier; adjusted EPS also declined from $1.49. Net margin remained low at 1.87%, which may temper enthusiasm over the revenue growth. Terex Second Quarter Earnings Results

GAAP net income increased to $110 million, but reported diluted EPS fell to $0.96 from $1.09 a year earlier; adjusted EPS also declined from $1.49. Net margin remained low at 1.87%, which may temper enthusiasm over the revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly bookings of $2.0 billion produced a 90% book-to-bill ratio, indicating orders were below shipments and raising concern about near-term demand momentum. In addition, reported insider transactions showed sales and no purchases during the past six months. Terex Q2 Sales Rise 50.5% to $2.2 Billion

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Terex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Terex wasn't on the list.

While Terex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here