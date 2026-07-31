Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $23.10 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,862 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 34,044 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 3.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $23,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 19.3% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $0.78 per share versus the $0.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 17.1% year over year to $4.74 billion, ahead of expectations. Corning Stock Crashes on Earnings, But the Sell-Off Looks Overdone

Corning reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $0.78 per share versus the $0.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 17.1% year over year to $4.74 billion, ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted sustained demand for optical fiber, cables and connectors used in AI data centers, along with its Springboard strategy to expand sales and profitability. Amazon and Nvidia-related fiber demand remains an important growth catalyst. GLW Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth Plan

Management highlighted sustained demand for optical fiber, cables and connectors used in AI data centers, along with its Springboard strategy to expand sales and profitability. Amazon and Nvidia-related fiber demand remains an important growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Strong free cash flow has attracted bullish options activity: unusually heavy short-put trading suggests some investors view the selloff as an attractive entry point and are willing to buy shares at lower prices. Corning Delivers Strong FCF Results, But Investors Play GLW Stock's Drop With an Unusual Short-Put Play

Strong free cash flow has attracted bullish options activity: unusually heavy short-put trading suggests some investors view the selloff as an attractive entry point and are willing to buy shares at lower prices. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup retained a Buy rating despite reducing its price target to $220, indicating analysts still see substantial long-term upside in Corning’s optical and AI infrastructure exposure.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at $169,371,500.38. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $271.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.02 and a 200-day moving average of $156.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Corning from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $180.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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