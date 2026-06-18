Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. $ULCC Shares Sold by Ancient Art L.P.

Ancient Art L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583,803 shares of the company's stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Frontier Group comprises 3.8% of Ancient Art L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ancient Art L.P. owned 1.57% of Frontier Group worth $16,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Frontier Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,962 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 60,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.60. The company's fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Frontier Group's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontier Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.600--0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, VP Trevor J. Stedke sold 83,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $449,625.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 167,277 shares in the company, valued at $904,968.57. This represents a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 97,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $583,050. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,670 shares of company stock valued at $603,756. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Frontier Group from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Frontier Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Group

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

See Also

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