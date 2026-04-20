FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Sold by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK - Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,481 shares of the company's stock after selling 91,537 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.5% of Vista Finance LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vista Finance LLC's holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut FS KKR Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut FS KKR Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:FSK opened at $11.38 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 379.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.59 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. FS KKR Capital's payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 64,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $729,000. The trade was a 8.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp NYSE: FSK is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

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