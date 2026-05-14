FSA Advisors Inc. Has $43.36 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 5,360.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,692 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,489 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 7.5% of FSA Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FSA Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $43,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 833 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 863 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,617 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,565,949. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.57, for a total transaction of $559,831.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,143,118.21. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 169,231 shares of company stock valued at $108,239,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3%

META stock opened at $616.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.26 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $623.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The company had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (down from $880.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $840.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

More Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta is expanding WhatsApp’s privacy tools with a new “incognito” mode for AI chats, which could help ease user concerns and support adoption of its AI features. Reuters article on WhatsApp incognito mode

Meta is expanding WhatsApp’s privacy tools with a new “incognito” mode for AI chats, which could help ease user concerns and support adoption of its AI features. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced more private messaging and sharing products, including an Instagram feature and additional AI privacy controls, which may help strengthen engagement and user trust over time. CNET article on Instagram Instants

The company also introduced more private messaging and sharing products, including an Instagram feature and additional AI privacy controls, which may help strengthen engagement and user trust over time. Neutral Sentiment: Meta is reportedly preparing to monetize WhatsApp more aggressively through a premium subscription model, which could eventually add high-margin recurring revenue, but the financial impact is still speculative. Seeking Alpha article on WhatsApp Plus

Meta is reportedly preparing to monetize WhatsApp more aggressively through a premium subscription model, which could eventually add high-margin recurring revenue, but the financial impact is still speculative. Negative Sentiment: Santa Clara County filed a lawsuit accusing Meta of profiting from scam ads on Facebook and Instagram, adding to concerns that the company may face restitution, damages, and stricter oversight of its ad systems. Business Wire article on Santa Clara County complaint

Santa Clara County filed a lawsuit accusing Meta of profiting from scam ads on Facebook and Instagram, adding to concerns that the company may face restitution, damages, and stricter oversight of its ad systems. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Meta is challenging New Mexico’s proposed $3.7 billion remedy in the teen mental health trial, underscoring the scale of potential liabilities from social media-related lawsuits. Reuters article on New Mexico trial

Reuters reported that Meta is challenging New Mexico’s proposed $3.7 billion remedy in the teen mental health trial, underscoring the scale of potential liabilities from social media-related lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Separate reports said Meta lost a court fight in Italy over paying publishers for news snippets, reinforcing that international regulation could create additional costs and legal pressure. Reuters article on Italian publishers ruling

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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