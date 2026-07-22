FSA Advisors Inc. Sells 3,355 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

FSA Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Google is reportedly building a custom AI server chip, “Frozen v2,” to run Gemini more efficiently and reduce compute costs, which could improve long-term margins and support cloud growth.

Google is reportedly building a custom AI server chip, “Frozen v2,” to run Gemini more efficiently and reduce compute costs, which could improve long-term margins and support cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet released new Gemini model variants, including cheaper and cybersecurity-focused versions, signaling continued AI product progress ahead of earnings.

Alphabet released new Gemini model variants, including cheaper and cybersecurity-focused versions, signaling continued AI product progress ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive into earnings, with expectations for strong revenue growth and continued strength in Search and Google Cloud.

Analysts remain broadly constructive into earnings, with expectations for strong revenue growth and continued strength in Search and Google Cloud. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a meaningful post-earnings move, suggesting the stock could react sharply to Wednesday’s results either way.

Options traders are pricing in a meaningful post-earnings move, suggesting the stock could react sharply to Wednesday’s results either way. Neutral Sentiment: Senator Jerry Moran disclosed a purchase of GOOG shares, a modest signal of insider confidence but not a major market-moving catalyst.

Senator Jerry Moran disclosed a purchase of GOOG shares, a modest signal of insider confidence but not a major market-moving catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about Alphabet’s large AI and data-center spending, and the delayed Gemini Pro launch is adding to questions about execution and AI payoff.

Investors remain concerned about Alphabet’s large AI and data-center spending, and the delayed Gemini Pro launch is adding to questions about execution and AI payoff. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing securities-fraud investigations create additional headline risk and may weigh on sentiment ahead of earnings.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $346.19 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.49 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $364.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here