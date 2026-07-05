FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,044 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Qualcomm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,737.40. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $205.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $220.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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