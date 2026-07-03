Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 117.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,579 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.'s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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nVent Electric Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $152.29 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $164.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.68. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,282. The trade was a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

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