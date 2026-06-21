Fund Advisors of America Inc FL Invests $719,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,337 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $332,084,000 after acquiring an additional 275,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $375,388,000 after acquiring an additional 151,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm's fifty day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Research cut Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and news coverage continues to emphasize Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders, enterprise networking refresh cycle, and security growth, which support the bullish case for revenue and earnings momentum. Article Title

Analyst and news coverage continues to emphasize Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders, enterprise networking refresh cycle, and security growth, which support the bullish case for revenue and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Cisco was also highlighted in AI-focused stock screens and feature articles as a beneficiary of surging demand tied to AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep growing into its premium valuation. Article Title

Cisco was also highlighted in AI-focused stock screens and feature articles as a beneficiary of surging demand tied to AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep growing into its premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Cisco’s push into quantum security and enterprise AI adds to the view that the company is expanding beyond traditional networking into higher-growth markets. Article Title

Coverage around Cisco’s push into quantum security and enterprise AI adds to the view that the company is expanding beyond traditional networking into higher-growth markets. Neutral Sentiment: A report on Cisco keeping access to a restricted AI model through Project Glasswing is notable, but the direct financial impact on the stock is unclear so far. Article Title

A report on Cisco keeping access to a restricted AI model through Project Glasswing is notable, but the direct financial impact on the stock is unclear so far. Neutral Sentiment: One article argued Cisco may be overvalued at 7.01x sales, even while acknowledging that AI demand and security strength help justify the premium. That suggests valuation is becoming a bigger watch item for investors after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

One article argued Cisco may be overvalued at 7.01x sales, even while acknowledging that AI demand and security strength help justify the premium. That suggests valuation is becoming a bigger watch item for investors after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Cisco EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 7,127 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is not necessarily a bearish signal but can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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