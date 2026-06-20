Fund Advisors of America Inc FL Takes $1.27 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Micron Technology accounts for 1.2% of Fund Advisors of America Inc FL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $748.09 and a 200 day moving average of $493.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets on Micron (MU) , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Multiple firms raised price targets on , citing stronger DRAM/NAND pricing, AI-driven memory demand, and rising data-center sales. Wedbush lifted its target to $1,300, while other reports pointed to even higher bullish targets, signaling continued confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Article Title

Micron’s U.S. capacity expansion and advanced 1-alpha DRAM production were highlighted as strategic moves that could support long-term AI infrastructure demand, reinforcing the company’s role as a key memory supplier for AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say MU is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Article Title

Several articles say is likely to beat fiscal Q3 estimates thanks to tight memory supply, strong pricing power, and new chip ramp-up, which would extend the company’s recent run and keep AI-related optimism alive. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Article Title

Investors are treating Micron’s June 24 earnings report as a key read-through on whether the AI-driven chip rally still has room to run. That makes the stock a high-expectation name going into results, but not automatically one with easy upside from here. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests Micron (MU) could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Article Title

Some commentary also suggests could see a volatile reaction even if earnings are good, since the stock has already had a huge run and expectations are elevated. Negative Sentiment: Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Article Title

Bearish pieces warn that Micron’s upcoming report is a “tough earnings test,” with some arguing the stock could fall if the company merely meets expectations instead of dramatically exceeding them. Negative Sentiment: SK Hynix’s plan to expand memory production over the next five years was flagged as a competitive risk for MU, potentially pressuring pricing and margins later if supply growth outpaces demand. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $913.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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