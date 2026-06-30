Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,466 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Futu were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,369,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Futu by 3,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,900 shares of the company's stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Futu by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 37,648 shares of the company's stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Futu by 818.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 211,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,766,000 after acquiring an additional 188,379 shares during the period. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,250,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.50 price objective on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Futu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on FUTU

Futu Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $202.53.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($2.12). Futu had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 41.87%.The business had revenue of $694.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.35 million. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Futu Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Futu's payout ratio is 28.05%.

Futu News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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