F&V Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,685 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $7,699,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $489,052,000 after buying an additional 1,600,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $840,204,000 after buying an additional 1,176,074 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $858,294,000 after buying an additional 942,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 19,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,348 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $173,623,000 after acquiring an additional 867,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here